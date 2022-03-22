Advertisement

Clear, cool and windy to cloudy and wet

Gulf low bring rain and snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cooler temperatures arrive just as spring has sprung. The spring equinox occurred this past weekend.

Winds will be increasing out of the north. Southcentral Alaska will see north winds. Anchorage lows will drop to between 10-20 degrees Monday night and north winds kick up 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

Southeast Alaska will be seeing snow, or a mix of rain and snow and gusty winds. Heavy rains are going to be the case for many areas south of Haines and Skagway. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

The Kenai Peninsula will be windy with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Some snow could come in the overnight hours into Tuesday morning, turning to a mix of rain and snow Tuesday.

