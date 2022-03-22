The confidence to make it happen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What does it take to win an Olympic gold medal, a WNBA championship, the Miss America crown, or the prestigious Caldecott Medal? In 2021, Alaskan women achieved all those feats and so much more. To help celebrate Women’s History Month, we’re sharing a conversation we had with four Alaskan women. We’ve broken the conversation into different topics.

In this video, hear these women talk about the role confidence has in achieving what you set out to achieve.

