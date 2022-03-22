Advertisement

The confidence to make it happen

Zoom conversation with Alaskan women of excellence
Four outstanding Alaskan women talk about the role confidence plays in achieving what you set out to do.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What does it take to win an Olympic gold medal, a WNBA championship, the Miss America crown, or the prestigious Caldecott Medal? In 2021, Alaskan women achieved all those feats and so much more. To help celebrate Women’s History Month, we’re sharing a conversation we had with four Alaskan women. We’ve broken the conversation into different topics.

In this video, hear these women talk about the role confidence has in achieving what you set out to achieve.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Showering tributes for an Alaska giant in Washington
Iditarod Race Marshal Mark Nordman hands the Red Lantern to Apayauq Reitan as she prepares to...
Iditarod live blog: Iditarod 2022 complete, musher’s banquet tonight
Saturday was the last official full day of winter, but temperatures were already quite...
Record heat for Anchorage to kick off a warm week ahead
Alaska’s lone Congressman since 1973, the death of Don Young on Friday as he was traveling home...
Outpouring of support continues after Rep. Don Young’s death

Latest News

The Alzheimer’s Association released a new report that outlines the challenges faced by...
New report finds deaths and costs caused by Alzheimer’s continue to grow in Alaska
We gathered some outstanding women to talk about what it takes to get to where they are....
Alaska women talk confidence
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 358 COVID-19 cases over last 3 days as overall case decline continues
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Bail set for man accused of shooting at officers, injuring 1, in Anchorage standoff