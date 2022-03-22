Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy addresses special election for late Rep. Young’s House seat

By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding a news conference at noon Tuesday to address the special election for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dunleavy will be joined by Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai and Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills.

Rep. Don Young, who had held the seat since 1973, died Friday at the age of 88.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case
The U.S. Capitol.
Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election
Rep. Don Young
Late Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Showering tributes for an Alaska giant in Washington
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Bail set for man accused of shooting at officers, injuring 1, in Anchorage standoff

Latest News

Three people are running for the District 2 seat on the Anchorage Assembly, as incumbent...
Anchorage Assembly will have a newcomer in winner of District 2 race
The U.S. Capitol.
Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election
Rep. Young meets with supporters
Colleagues, opponents remember Rep. Don Young
Alaska is poised to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances after a state...
Alaska to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances