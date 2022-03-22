Gov. Dunleavy addresses special election for late Rep. Young’s House seat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding a news conference at noon Tuesday to address the special election for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dunleavy will be joined by Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai and Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills.

Rep. Don Young, who had held the seat since 1973, died Friday at the age of 88.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.