Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case
The U.S. Capitol.
Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election
Rep. Don Young
Late Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Showering tributes for an Alaska giant in Washington
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Bail set for man accused of shooting at officers, injuring 1, in Anchorage standoff

Latest News

As Ukraine goes on the offense, the US warns of cyberattacks may be Russia's next move....
Mariupol in 'ashes' as US warns of cyberattacks
Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Gov. Dunleavy addresses special election for late Rep. Young’s House seat
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels
A tug boat collided with a freight barge it was towing March 21, 2022, releasing an unknown...
Tug collision spills unknown amount of diesel fuel in waters near Sitka