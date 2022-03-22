Man indicted in January Midtown Anchorage shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted 22-year-old Joseph Perkins on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault on Monday, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law.

On Jan. 3, 2022, Perkins was alleged to have shot two people in their vehicle near the intersection of Tudor Road and the Old Seward Highway.

If convicted, the department said Perkins could face up to 99 years in prison for the attempted murder charges.

The statement said Perkins is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections and scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on March 23, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.