Person found dead after fire in Wainwright

By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAINWRIGHT, Alaska (KTUU) - A person was found dead after a fire in Wainwright on Monday, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

At 9:35 a.m., the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office was told about a residential structure fire in the community.

One adult who lived there was missing and presumed to be inside at the time of the fire, the dispatch said.

Two deputy fire marshals went to Wainwright to investigate and, while searching the fire debris, found human remains believed to be of the missing person.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, but officials said no foul play is suspected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

