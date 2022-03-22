Advertisement

Tug collision spills unknown amount of diesel fuel in waters near Sitka

A tug boat collided with a freight barge it was towing March 21, 2022, releasing an unknown...
A tug boat collided with a freight barge it was towing March 21, 2022, releasing an unknown amount of diesel oil near Sitka.(Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - A freight barge collided with a tug boat, causing a spill of an unknown amount of diesel fuel into Neva Strait, approximately 18 miles northwest of Sitka, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

The spill, detailed in a situation report published by the department, happened early Monday morning when the tug boat Western Mariner, owned by Seattle-based Western Towboat Co., was pulling the freight barge Chichagof Provider southeast down the Neva Strait.

According to the report, the steering on the tug boat failed just before 3 a.m. Monday, causing the barge to collide with the tug boat and push it up onto the beach, where it ground to a halt and began releasing diesel fuel. The Chichagof Provider was reportedly undamaged in the incident.

The report says that the amount of fuel spilled is unknown, but that the 83.7-foot Western Mariner estimated that upwards of 45,000 gallons could have been on board at the time of the grounding, and the port forward fuel tank, a known source of the spilled fuel, holds 13,000 gallons at most.

Also on Alaska's News Source: Tsunami Preparedness Week aims to educate Alaskans about natural hazard

The spill was reported by Western Towboat Co. to the National Response Center at 4:46 a.m., according to the report. It also said a noticeable “silver and rainbow sheen” could be seen covering around four nautical miles of the strait.

Although a dive team aboard the Hanson Maritime arrived around 8 a.m. to minimize the damage and spill impact, the leak has not yet been contained, according to the report. A containment boom was deployed around the boat and a combined 1,500 feet of boom length is on the way onboard two separate ships: the oil spill response vessel Neka Bay, located in Juneau, and a “vessel of opportunity,” from Sitka.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Hickory is also expected to arrive Wednesday, and an additional 9,000 feet of boom length is available in Sitka.

The report also says that while no schools of Pacific herring had been observed near Neva Strait, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game expect a potential “herring opening” as soon as Wednesday in nearby Hayward Strait.

A tug boat collided with a freight barge it was towing March 21, 2022, releasing an unknown...
A tug boat collided with a freight barge it was towing March 21, 2022, releasing an unknown amount of diesel oil near Sitka.(Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case
The U.S. Capitol.
Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election
Rep. Don Young
Late Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Showering tributes for an Alaska giant in Washington
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Bail set for man accused of shooting at officers, injuring 1, in Anchorage standoff

Latest News

Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Gov. Dunleavy addresses special election for late Rep. Young’s House seat
A spike of Colorectal cancer is seen in younger demographics.
Younger demographic seeing spike in colorectal cancer
Alaska COVID-19 update
Alaska reports 358 COVID-19 cases over last 3 days
A picture taken during municipal election in Anchorage, Alaska.
Call the Anchorage elections office if ballot doesn’t show up by March 24