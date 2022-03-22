Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis thank those who have donated to their fundraiser for Ukraine. (Source: GoFundMe/Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine, which earned them a special “thank you” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

The actors had a goal to raise $30 million on GoFundMe for Kunis’ home country, where she was born in 1983.

More than 71,000 people have donated as of Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked the couple for being “among the first to respond to our grief.”

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself on a video call with Kutcher and Kunis.

The money raised will be donated to Flexport – an organization that is shipping relief supplies to refugees – and to Airbnb, which is providing free housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kutcher and Kunis also pledged to donate $3 million of their own money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case
The U.S. Capitol.
Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election
Rep. Don Young
Late Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Showering tributes for an Alaska giant in Washington
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Bail set for man accused of shooting at officers, injuring 1, in Anchorage standoff

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
LIVE: Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
SEC claims authority to subpoena Elon Musk about tweets
A frustrated customer took matters into his own hands, wrestling with and even body slamming a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man wrestles, body slams suspected shoplifters at California Walgreens
FILE: A person holds swabs and a container used in COVID-19 testing. With an urgent funding...
COVID budget impasse halts aid to test and treat uninsured
A frustrated customer took matters into his own hands, wrestling with, and even body slamming a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man wrestles, body slams suspected shoplifters at Walgreens