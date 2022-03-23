Advertisement

$34M remains for Alaska businesses impacted by COVID-19

Generic image of cash.
Generic image of cash.(Arizona's Family)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a second round of relief from the state of Alaska up until April 15, but those that received funding during the first round are not eligible to apply again.

This second round of funding has approximately $34 million remaining of the $90 million appropriated by the Alaska State Legislature from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act Business Relief Program — and is being administered by the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development.

Victoria Caltagirone, public information officer for the department, said they received a total of 1,053 applicants and found that 659 were ineligible under the criteria for the first round of applications. Many who missed the mark during the first round are expected to qualify under the changed criteria for the second round of applicants.

Those applying will be grouped into the three tiers based on their gross annual revenue for calendar years 2019 and 2020. The tiers are also based on losses with a grant cap for each group.

There are also guidelines for how the money can be spent, and businesses applying are required to outline their plans if they receive the grant. Further information regarding AK-ARPA Business Relief Program can be found here.

