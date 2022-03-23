Alaska reports 573 COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 573 new cases — 259 on Monday and 314 on Tuesday. Of those, 20 were nonresident cases. Cases for the previous seven days are down 10% when compared to the week of March 9-15.

The state remains in the “high” alert status for case rates, according to the health department.

There have been 1,189 deaths of Alaska residents attributed to COVID-19 in Alaska, as well as 33 COVID-19 deaths among nonresidents. Resident deaths related to COVID-19 are up 20 from last week’s report. The state only reports new deaths on Wednesdays.

There are currently 37 people in Alaska hospitalized with COVID-19, which is down from 43 in Monday’s report. Among all people hospitalized, 3% of people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and there is one person hospitalized that currently requires a ventilator. Across the state, there are 33 adult intensive care unit beds available.

Vaccine rates remain largely stagnant, with 71.3% of residents, military members and veterans having received at least one vaccination dose and 64.2% completing their primary immunization series. Booster shots have been administered to 27.2% of residents.

