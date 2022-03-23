Bureau of Land Management wants Campbell Tract users to comment on proposed changes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With more than 400,000 visitors a year, Campbell Tract has become one of Anchorage’s most popular places to get out and hit the trails. Visit on a winter day and you’ll why see it’s a favorite destination for fat tire bikers.

The 750 acre parcel has plenty of trails, official or otherwise, that meander through the woods. It’s one of the things park planners would like to get a handle on.

The Bureau of Land Management is out with a new Draft Area Management Plan for Campbell Tract, the first since 1988. Proposals, which can also be seen in a PowerPoint presentation, include recognizing most of the unofficial winter trails that have sprung up, limiting them to a 30-foot corridor and keeping them groomed. BLM Recreation Planner Stolf Short said that, plus a new year-round single-track trail which is also in the draft plan, could help ease congestion and hopefully avoid clashes on trails that are meant just for sled dogs.

There’s also a proposal to authorize electric bikes. Short said that makes sense because trails at Campbell Tract merge with other trails where e-bikes are already allowed.

“We have a big trail network that ties, you know, all across the Anchorage Bowl, and if you weren’t able to cross through Campbell Tract you’re really kind of backed up,” he said.

Another proposal would increase parking at the popular Campbell Airstrip Trailhead.

“The layout of that parking lot, theoretically, could hold like 35 vehicles, but sometimes you’ll see roughly 75 vehicles and they’re parking, you know filling up every available space in there as well as on the street,” Short said. “And it just creates kind of a hazardous, unsafe condition for people to come in here and park.”

The BLM will hold two virtual public information sessions to present the plan, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 and at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 24. People can register to attend the Zoom session through the project webpage. There’s also a place to register public comment at the site, which will be accepted through April 20.

