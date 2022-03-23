Downtown Anchorage sidewalks expected to be clear of ice and snow this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Downtown Partnership, LTD is expecting to have downtown Anchorage sidewalks clear of all snow and ice by the end of the week.

“We have a few spots that we’re recognizing that we have some ice patches,” said Amanda Moser, executive director for the Anchorage Downtown Partnership. “We’ve been out each day clearing those off and making sure that our sidewalks are accessible and clear for folks coming downtown.”

Moser said it has been a harsh winter for her staff due to the snow, freezing temperatures, and thaw cycles keeping her team busy.

“It has been a never-ending process,” she said.

When Anchorage sees a snow day, Moser said her team hits the ground running at 3 a.m., working to keep the downtown sidewalks clear for pedestrians. Keeping walkways clear allows for a safe place for people to walk, which she said is crucial during the winter months.

“The challenges of Alaska in the wintertime, and you know, we’re in the sweet spot now where we have lots of daylight, but in the winter it’s dark,” Moser said. “You might not see somebody who’s in the road.”

In addition, making downtown Anchorage accessible for everybody, especially for those in a wheelchair, on crutches, or using a cane is important to Moser so that everyone can access downtown businesses and events. She added that keeping downtown Anchorage accessible is key to keeping downtown vibrant during the dark, winter months.

“We do spend six months out of the year, where we have more darkness than light and we have, you know, these ice and snow conditions, and it’s a great opportunity to celebrate all of those elements,” Moser said. “Part of that is making sure that folks are able to come out and connect, especially in those dark months.”

Especially when the cold, dark months can create a social barrier.

“It’s easy to get sort of hibernated and hunkered down and these are the times that we probably most importantly need to be connecting with our community,” Moser said. “Having the resources of clear sidewalks and activities and ways for folks to be out and connecting is really critical.”

