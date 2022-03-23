Advertisement

Human remains found in Far North Bicentennial Park in Anchorage

An Anchorage police patrol car.
An Anchorage police patrol car.
By Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Human remains were found in an Anchorage park on Tuesday, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

The remains were found in the area of the Campbell Airstrip Trailhead, which is in Far North Bicentennial Park. A police department spokesperson said via email that there is nothing suspicious about the circumstances at this time.

The State Medical Examiner will confirm the person’s identity, as well as determine the cause of death, the spokesperson said.

