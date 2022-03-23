Mid-week mix of rain and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An incoming storm system is barreling through Southeast Alaska and is going to impact Southcentral in the coming days. Not only will it contain moisture — so rain and snow — but temperatures will be heading into the 40s.

The hot spot for Alaska Tuesday was Sitka with 48 degrees. The coldest temperature went to Deadhorse with a reading of 32 below zero.

For the Anchorage area this evening, north winds to 15 miles per hour stick around town. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and chance of mixed showers Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm to 42 and 43 degrees during the days.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.