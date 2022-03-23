Advertisement

Mid-week mix of rain and snow

And melting galore with highs in the 40s
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An incoming storm system is barreling through Southeast Alaska and is going to impact Southcentral in the coming days. Not only will it contain moisture — so rain and snow — but temperatures will be heading into the 40s.

The hot spot for Alaska Tuesday was Sitka with 48 degrees. The coldest temperature went to Deadhorse with a reading of 32 below zero.

For the Anchorage area this evening, north winds to 15 miles per hour stick around town. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and chance of mixed showers Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm to 42 and 43 degrees during the days.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case
The U.S. Capitol.
Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election
Rep. Don Young
Late Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Showering tributes for an Alaska giant in Washington
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Bail set for man accused of shooting at officers, injuring 1, in Anchorage standoff

Latest News

JP-Hot-Cold spots 3-22-22
Mid-week mix of rain and snow
Breezy weather sticks around through the next few days
Breezy weather sticks around through the next few days
Breezy weather sticks around through the next few days
Breezy weather sticks around through the next few days
Much of the state at an above average risk of flooding
Early outlook on Spring breakup flood potential