Advertisement

Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home

Anchorage police investigate a homicide on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Anchorage police investigate a homicide on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.(Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer and Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in Northeast Anchorage, according to charging documents in a homicide case initially reported over the weekend.

The Anchorage Police Department initially reported a “suspicious death” on Kalgin Street on Sunday. The man who was found dead was 27-year-old Keenan Wegener. By Monday, it was upgraded to a homicide investigation and police arrested 39-year-old Adam Pringle and 44-year-old Daniel Rocero on murder charges.

Wegener’s body was found in a “large tote” in the garage of the home near Muldoon Road, according to charging documents for Pringle. According to an affidavit signed by Anchorage Police Detective David Cordie, officers with the Pretrial Enforcement Division noticed that the ankle monitoring device worn by Wegener had not moved for two days.

Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case

According to the affidavit, officers went to the Kalgin Street home to locate him. Officers at the scene said they pinged Wegener’s monitor to see if they could hear it, and heard it from inside the garage area. The owner of the home gave police permission to enter and search the garage.

In the garage area, officers found Wegener’s body inside of a tote that was shielded from view by a white sheet. According to the charging documents, Wegener had “blood and injuries to the facial area.” The injuries seen on Wegener’s body were “consistent with blunt force trauma” to the head, the affidavit states.

While there was no blood found on the floor of the garage, police noted that the tote did have wheels.

According to the affidavit, the owner of the home told detectives that several men were yelling and arguing in the lower level of the home on Friday, March 18. She told detectives that Pringle came upstairs and told her that he had “knocked out” Wegener, and asked for the homeowner’s help because she is a nurse, Crodie wrote in the affidavit.

The owner of the home also told detectives that Rocero came upstairs and told her Wegener was not breathing, the affidavit states, and that she told the men to call 911.

In the affidavit, Cordie wrote that Pringle was also on electronic ankle monitoring. Location history for Pringle’s device shows that he was at the Kalgin Street home for 15 hours on Friday, including about an hour after Wegener’s ankle monitor stopped recording movement.

Both Pringle and Rocero are being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex and are charged with one count each of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy laid out the state’s process for holding a special election Tuesday, four...
Special election process approaches to fill late Rep. Don Young’s House seat
An Anchorage police patrol car.
Human remains found in Far North Bicentennial Park in Anchorage
The U.S. Capitol.
Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election
Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility.
Newly released records shed light on mayor’s role in Anchorage fluoride shutoff
A tug collided with a freight barge it was towing March 21, 2022, releasing an unknown amount...
Tug collision spills unknown amount of diesel fuel in waters near Sitka

Latest News

Alaska women talk about putting in the work
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 573 COVID-19 cases over past 2 days
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan and the late Rep. Don Young.
Sens. Murkowski, Sullivan speak in memory of late Rep. Don Young on Senate floor
The U.S. Army's Personal Heating Dexterity Device, or PhD2.
Inside the Gates: Winter gloves for soldiers could become obsolete