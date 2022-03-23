Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in Northeast Anchorage, according to charging documents in a homicide case initially reported over the weekend.

The Anchorage Police Department initially reported a “suspicious death” on Kalgin Street on Sunday. The man who was found dead was 27-year-old Keenan Wegener. By Monday, it was upgraded to a homicide investigation and police arrested 39-year-old Adam Pringle and 44-year-old Daniel Rocero on murder charges.

Wegener’s body was found in a “large tote” in the garage of the home near Muldoon Road, according to charging documents for Pringle. According to an affidavit signed by Anchorage Police Detective David Cordie, officers with the Pretrial Enforcement Division noticed that the ankle monitoring device worn by Wegener had not moved for two days.

According to the affidavit, officers went to the Kalgin Street home to locate him. Officers at the scene said they pinged Wegener’s monitor to see if they could hear it, and heard it from inside the garage area. The owner of the home gave police permission to enter and search the garage.

In the garage area, officers found Wegener’s body inside of a tote that was shielded from view by a white sheet. According to the charging documents, Wegener had “blood and injuries to the facial area.” The injuries seen on Wegener’s body were “consistent with blunt force trauma” to the head, the affidavit states.

While there was no blood found on the floor of the garage, police noted that the tote did have wheels.

According to the affidavit, the owner of the home told detectives that several men were yelling and arguing in the lower level of the home on Friday, March 18. She told detectives that Pringle came upstairs and told her that he had “knocked out” Wegener, and asked for the homeowner’s help because she is a nurse, Crodie wrote in the affidavit.

The owner of the home also told detectives that Rocero came upstairs and told her Wegener was not breathing, the affidavit states, and that she told the men to call 911.

In the affidavit, Cordie wrote that Pringle was also on electronic ankle monitoring. Location history for Pringle’s device shows that he was at the Kalgin Street home for 15 hours on Friday, including about an hour after Wegener’s ankle monitor stopped recording movement.

Both Pringle and Rocero are being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex and are charged with one count each of second-degree murder.

