Advertisement

Prominent Alaska women speak on how representation matters

Four Alaskan women talk about how important represenation is.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The year 2021 could easily be seen as the year of the Alaskan woman. From science to sports, fashion to art, Alaskan women put the state on the national and international stage.

Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, forward for the championship WNBA Chicago Sky Ruthy Hebard, Caldecott Medal winner Michaela Goade and Miss America Emma Broyles joined Alaska’s News Source for a conversation about their careers and pursuits, and what it takes to get where they are.

More in this series: Alaska women of excellence discuss how confidence impacts their efforts

One topic that came up during the discussion was the diversity of the panel and how representation matters.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case
The U.S. Capitol.
Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election
Rep. Don Young
Late Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Showering tributes for an Alaska giant in Washington
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Bail set for man accused of shooting at officers, injuring 1, in Anchorage standoff

Latest News

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility.
Newly released records shed light on mayor’s role in Anchorage fluoride shutoff
Fat tire bikers enjoy the trail at Campbell Airstrip Trail in Campbell Tract
the BLM is looking for comments from users on the Campbell Tract Draft Management Plan
A fat tire biker rides the trails at Campbell Tract. The recreational area is seeing more than...
Bureau of Land Management wants Campbell Tract users to comment on proposed changes
The Bering Sea.
Bering Sea is focus of effort to accelerate data to Alaska fishery managers