Sens. Murkowski, Sullivan speak in memory of late Rep. Don Young on Senate floor

By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan are speaking on the Senate floor in memory of late Rep. Don Young.

Young died on March 18 at the age of 88. He had served Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1973.

“The Senators will highlight his incredible life of service to Alaska and the nation,” a news release from Murkowski’s press office said.

