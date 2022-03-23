Slight chance for passing wintry mix into Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the active weather along the Gulf of Alaska, much of Southcentral continues to see pleasant weather. A mixture of daily sun and clouds is leading to highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. This trend will stay with us into the weekend, with daily highs a degree or two warmer than the previous day. While lows continue to move into the Gulf of Alaska, limited precipitation chances will affect inland regions, as downsloping will play a key role in keeping us on the drier side. However, both today and tomorrow bring an increased risk of seeing a slight chance for a wintry mix. This comes as clouds thicken up briefly through the day, as waves of rain push through Prince William Sound.

In what has been a remarkable trend of above average precipitation for Southeast, there is light at the end of the tunnel. While up to an inch of rain is possible before the close of the week, there looks to be a return to drier conditions as the month draws to a close. This will be welcoming news considering many across Southeast have seen record-breaking precipitation since the start of the year.

While limited precipitation will remain with us as the week draws to a close, outside of coastal Southcentral, passing clouds will stay with us over the next week or so The warmest days of the week look to arrive this weekend, as highs top out near 45 degrees. This will allow for a nice stretch of weather to get outside and soak up the warmer and longer days we continue to experience.

Looking ahead to the end of the month, there is a tilt towards wetter weather for Southcentral. It bears watching, as lows continue to trek through the Gulf of Alaska.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

