2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup partially unveiled

By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A partial schedule of this year’s concert lineup at the Alaska State Fair has been announced, bringing flair and pomp of large acts along with it.

In total, seven individual acts and bands were announced, starting with an Aug. 19 performance from CAAMP, which fair officials describe as an “American folk band” from the Midwest United States. The band released its first, self-titled, album in 2016, and is planning to release its next album in June.

The next night will treat country music fans to the sounds of Chris Janson, a platinum-selling recording artist whose hit song list includes “Buy Me A Boat.”

Blue Öyster Cult comes to Palmer on Aug. 21 for a Sunday night rock concert. The iconic classic rock band has been playing together since the 1960′s and is often associated with hit singles such as “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” and “Burnin’ For You.”

The series continues Aug. 22 with Christian hip hop artist TobyMac, a winner of seven Grammy awards and an American Music award.

After a few days off, the music on the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre returns Aug. 26 for a Friday night show featuring the hard rock band Rise Against, who have produced multiple gold and platinum albums, led by their 2008 release “Appeal to Reason,” headlined by the gold-certified single “Savior.”

One week later on Sept. 3, Brothers Osborne take the stage. The Nashville-based duo combines rock and country into their music and have nominated for a Grammy nine times.

The Barenaked Ladies are the last show that was released today, and are scheduled for a Sept. 4 concert date. The Canadian rock band has played together for over 30 years and is most known for hit singles such as “One Week” and “Pinch Me,” as well as the theme for the TV show, The Big Bang Theory.

Concert tickets for all of the performances will be put on sale April 1 starting at 10 a.m. on the Alaska State Fair website.

2022 Alaska State Fair concert schedule

  • Friday, Aug. 19 — CAAMP
  • Saturday, Aug. 20 — Chris Janson
  • Sunday, Aug. 21 — Blue Öyster Cult
  • Monday, Aug. 22 — TobyMac
  • Friday, Aug. 26 — Rise Against
  • Saturday, Sept. 3 — Brothers Osborne
  • Sunday, Sept. 4 — Barenaked Ladies

