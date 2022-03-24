Advertisement

An Omega blocking weather pattern for Alaska

Upper level trough and ridge are spinning in place
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow showers are pushing through Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw a few flurries pass by, but the city stayed mostly dry on Wednesday.

Weather systems affecting the state are an upper level ridge over the Bering Sea and upper level troughs near Russia and the southwestern Gulf of Alaska. This pattern is a blocking pattern. Omega blocks are a combination of two cutoff lows with one blocking high sandwiched between them.

Southeast Alaska will still see showers, but a bit of a break on Thursday. Another round of rain is headed for an end of the week arrival.

Interior will be dry and mostly sunny. Overnight lows will be hit 3 below for Tok and between 0 to 10 around the region. Highs generally under freezing Thursday, with the exception being Healy and surrounding locations.

