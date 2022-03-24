Areas of wintry mix to impact Southcentral through the day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The light snow that fell through the night across parts of Southcentral will create slick conditions to start off your Thursday. We’re still in the pattern where daily lows remain below freezing, while afternoon highs warm nicely into the upper 30s and lower 40s. More of the same can be expected today, however periods of wintry mix will accompany many across Southcentral through the day. This comes as waves of moisture drift into Prince William Sound through the day, ahead of an area of low pressure. Along with the wintry mix, we can expect to see some breezy if not windy conditions to develop across the region. Many of us will easily see easterly to northeasterly gusts from 20 to 40 mph.

As the area of low pressure drifts to the northwest, it will begin to weaken. As this occurs, we’ll see drier conditions return to the region through Friday, with more breaks in the clouds. While we could still see some isolated areas of wintry mix through Friday, expect most of that activity to remain confined to coastal regions of Southcentral.

As the weekend approaches, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s. Friday will likely be our warmest day, as we see highs top out around 45 degrees.

As for Southeast, scattered rain showers into Friday give way to drier weather for the weekend. You’ll want to get outside and enjoy it, as the return to wet weather arrives through next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

