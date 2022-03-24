Advertisement

Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.(Denver Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium.

The fire broke out in the third-level at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday afternoon and burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the stadium, which seats more than 76,000 people.

No injuries were reported, and investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police investigate a homicide on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home
An Anchorage police patrol car.
Human remains found in Far North Bicentennial Park in Anchorage
Clarice Hardy speaks at a news conference Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Woman settles with Alaska city after rape report ignored
A collision involving a single vehicle and pedestrian have closed Fifth Avenue and Ingra Street...
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by van on 5th Avenue in Anchorage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy laid out the state’s process for holding a special election Tuesday, four...
Special election process approaches to fill late Rep. Don Young’s House seat

Latest News

A partial schedule of this year’s concert lineup at the Alaska State Fair has been announced,...
2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup partially unveiled
Diesel spill sheening seen around 8 a.m. on March 23, 2022.
Diesel recovered from grounded tug near Sitka
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
A public memorial service is planned in Virginia to honor Don Young.
Memorial set for Young next week in Washington, D.C. area