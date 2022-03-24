Diesel recovered from grounded tug near Sitka

SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation reported that much of the remaining fuel that could potentially spill from the ruptured tank of the Western Mariner tug has been removed, and nearly 1,000 gallons of oily water have been recovered from around Neva Strait.

The tugboat Western Mariner ran aground early Monday morning after a steering malfunction while it was towing the containerized Chichagof Provider, which led to the Chichagof colliding with the tug and pushing it to shore. This resulted in a large amount of diesel fuel spilling into the Neva Strait waters approximately 18 miles northwest of Sitka.

According to the second situation report published by the department, two separate layers of containment boom — meant to corral the spilled oil — have been positioned around the Western Mariner. The tugboat ran aground at 2:55 a.m. on March 21 and reported the oil spill at 4:46 a.m. The department has not reported that source control has yet been achieved, but all fuel manifolds were closed, which prevented the transfer of fuel between tanks. The U.S. Coast Guard, tugboat owner Western Towboat and the Department of Environmental Conservation all responded to establish a unified command.

“An estimated 3,000 gallons of diesel were lightered from the port forward tank, and at this time, a small amount of fuel remains. It was identified on March 21, 2022, that the fuel was entering the engine room of the vessel from an unknown source,” the situation report said.

The port forward fuel tank is the source of the fuel discharge, and had a maximum capacity of 13,000 gallons. On Monday when the Western Mariner grounded, a silver and rainbow colored oil sheen was visible for approximately four nautical miles.

Dive and salvage outfit Hanson Maritime arrived at 8 a.m. on the day of the spill, and Global Diving and Salvage responded on Tuesday.

Diesel sheening seen from the air (Photo Courtesy Alaska Department of Fish and Game)

“On March 21, 2022, an oil recovery skimmer was operated within the primary layer of boom, closest to the vessel,” the situation report states. “Skimming activities recovered an estimated 850 gallons of oily water. Absorbent materials were placed between the layers of boom to passively recover diesel from the water surface. The freight barge, Chichagof Provider, was safely towed back to Sitka.”

According to the initial situation report, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory was responding with 9,000 feet of boom length, to combine with the 1,500 feet of boom length from two separate ships that had already arrived. According to an advisory announcement from the Division of Commercial Fisheries on Wednesday, two successful test sets were conducted on herring.

“The department continues to work with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in response to the grounding of the vessel in Neva Strait,” the announcement states. “This includes tracking the geographic extent of the spilled fuel and assessing any potential impacts to the subsistence and commercial herring fisheries in Sitka Sound. ... Because the State of Alaska has a zero-tolerance policy with respect to fuel contamination of seafood, the department will not open a commercial fishery or conduct test fishing in areas where there is a risk of fuel contamination of gear, vessels, or harvested fish.”

The Division of Commercial Fisheries wrote that they would conduct another aerial survey and fishery update on Thursday.

