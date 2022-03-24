Fifth and Ingra intersection closed to pedestrian collision
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A car crash involving a pedestrian has closed E. Fifth Avenue and Ingra Street, according to a community alert Thursday morning.
Anchorage police say the intersection is closed and ask drivers to use alternate routes.
A dispatcher with the department said that the collision involves one vehicle and a pedestrian.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
