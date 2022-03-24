Advertisement

Fifth and Ingra intersection closed to pedestrian collision

A collision involving a single vehicle and pedestrian have closed Fifth Avenue and Ingra Street...
A collision involving a single vehicle and pedestrian have closed Fifth Avenue and Ingra Street on March 24, 2022.(Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A car crash involving a pedestrian has closed E. Fifth Avenue and Ingra Street, according to a community alert Thursday morning.

Anchorage police say the intersection is closed and ask drivers to use alternate routes.

A dispatcher with the department said that the collision involves one vehicle and a pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police investigate a homicide on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home
An Anchorage police patrol car.
Human remains found in Far North Bicentennial Park in Anchorage
Clarice Hardy speaks at a news conference Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Woman settles with Alaska city after rape report ignored
Gov. Mike Dunleavy laid out the state’s process for holding a special election Tuesday, four...
Special election process approaches to fill late Rep. Don Young’s House seat
Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility.
Newly released records shed light on mayor’s role in Anchorage fluoride shutoff

Latest News

Areas of wintry mix to impact Southcentral thorugh the day
Areas of wintry mix to impact Southcentral thorugh the day
Alaska COVID-19 update
Alaska reports 573 COVID-19 cases over past 2 days
Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home.
Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home
Search continues for dog on Iditarod musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges’ team.
Search continues for dog on Iditarod musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges’ team