Going Red for women’s health awareness in Anchorage

The 2022 Go Red for Women event in Anchorage, Alaska.
The 2022 Go Red for Women event in Anchorage, Alaska.(Alaska's News Source)
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a sea of red at the Dena’ina Center in downtown Anchorage on Wednesday as hundreds of women wearing red gathered for the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women luncheon.

The American Heart Association aims to raise awareness that cardiovascular disease and stroke together are the number health threat to women.

“Many women don’t understand that these are the No. 1 killer of women,” said Ella Goss, chair of Anchorage Go Red for Women. “We’re also raising awareness in the community around women being underrepresented in research around heart disease and stroke issues.”

The luncheon was also an opportunity for the organization to raise funds to continue its work. There was a silent auction of many items in the lobby and also a live auction during the luncheon for two first-class tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

This year’s keynote speaker was Michelle Zellner, who spoke of the five steps to “Reclaim Your Rhythm.”

Melinda Allen, an ambassador of Go Red for Women, said that heart disease can happen to anyone.

“It can happen to anyone at any point in their life and I happened to have my first episode when I was 38 years old,” she said. “So I’m healthy, I eat good, I take care of myself, and I was surprised that it happened to me because I was young and I was healthy, but you just have to pay attention and live the best life you possibly can.”

