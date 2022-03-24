Memorial set for Young next week in Washington, D.C. area

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A public memorial service is planned for Wednesday in Virginia to honor the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young of Alaska.

Young’s former congressional office announced a service at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Great Falls, Virginia on Wednesday. That event will be open to the public and held a day after Young is to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Young died on Friday at age 88.

He was the longest-serving Republican in U.S. House history. He had held Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat since 1973.

Arrangements in Alaska have not been announced yet.

