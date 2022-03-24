Advertisement

Putting in the work: Alaska women talk about what it takes to get to the top

We continue our discussion with four amazing Alaskan women. Today, we talk about what it takes to get to the top.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Earlier this year, Alaska’s News Source sat down with Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, Miss America Emma Broyles, WNBA forward for the Chicago Sky Ruthy Hebard and Caldecott Medal winner Michaela Goade.

It’s obvious that getting to the high levels these women have achieved takes a lot of work.

They are all in different fields so the kind of work is different for each person, but one thing that is obvious is it’s all about the work the rest of us don’t see.

