Recent deaths spur push to get opioid overdose rescue kits to the public

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A seventh person has died in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough from what’s described as a lethal batch of heroin, according to Michael Troster, executive director of Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, a federal program that works on drug issues in Alaska.

Recent overdose deaths are renewing the push to make lifesaving tools available to the public.

Project Hope is a state-run program that distributes opioid overdose rescue kits for free. The kits contain two doses of the drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan, that can be squirted into a person’s nostril to reverse an overdose. Project Hope Director Tim Easterly said making the kits available is a priority.

“In my opinion, everyone should have one,” said Easterly. “I think that it should be a standard part of everybody’s first aid kit. But if you want to get specific, anybody who’s in active use or friends or family of anybody who’s in active use, and even anybody who has a prescription for an opioid, because you never know.”

The kits also contain a fentanyl test strip, which Easterly said people can request more of. The strips are used to test drugs to see if they contain fentanyl. Easterly said fentanyl is contributing to a majority of opioid overdose deaths in Alaska.

“Unfortunately, people who are naïve or don’t know that there is fentanyl in their substances are being killed,” Easterly said. He said a rash of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl is making the problem even worse.

“So if you don’t get a pill from a pharmacy, you don’t know what’s in it,” he said. “The DEA is saying two out of every five pills contains a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl.”

Test strips and opioid overdose rescue kits can be obtained by contacting Project Hope directly. The kits are also offered at other sites and businesses across the state. A full list of where to get one can be found on the state’s opioid web page.

