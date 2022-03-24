Advertisement

Woman settles with Alaska city after rape report ignored

A former police dispatcher in the community of Nome has settled with the city after officers failed to investigate her report of being sexually assaulted.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A former police dispatcher in the Bering Sea coastal community of Nome has settled with the city after officers failed to investigate her report of being sexually assaulted.

Under terms of the agreement, Clarice “Bun” Hardy will drop her lawsuit in exchange for $750,000 and an apology from the city of Nome. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska announced the settlement Tuesday.

In its apology, the city says steps have been taken to make sure a situation like this doesn’t happen again. Hardy says it is her hope the city stays true to that promise.

