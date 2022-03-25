Anchorage School District has 3 finalists for superintendent

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has three finalists to fill the district’s top job, after Superintendent Deena Bishop announced she will retire at the end of this school year.

A letter sent to parents on Friday signed by Anchorage School Board President Margo Bellamy said the candidates will tour the district next week and participate in several town hall meetings. The three final candidates are:

Jharrett Bryantt, executive officer in the Office of Talent for the Houston Independent School District in Houston, Texas.

Sitka School District Superintendent Frank Hauser.

Mathew Neal, superintendent of the Woodland Park School District Re-2, in Woodland Park, Colorado.

“We have identified three leaders who we believe embody these traits and values, as well as demonstrate success in executive leadership, complex organizational change, and financial management,” the school board letter states.

The board will seek public input through a survey that will be posted to the district’s website following the community town hall scheduled for next Tuesday, the letter said. Once those survey results are reviewed, the board will conduct final interviews and make its selection.

