Avalanche blocking Hiland Road in Eagle River; police say no homes or people buried

Anchorage police say an avalanche measuring 40 feet deep in spots has blocked Hiland Road in Eagle River.(Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are reporting an avalanche blocking Hiland Road up South Fork Eagle River Friday morning with depths of up to 40 feet.

According to a community alert, police responded around 1:15 a.m. to a section of Hiland Road, near South River Lane, that was blocked from a slide. Police said a section of Hiland Road was “under 40+ feet of snow.”

After surveying the area by foot and with a drone, police said no homes were directly affected by the avalanche and no people appear to be trapped in the snow. They added that residents in the area may have limited utilities. MAT+SAR Search & Rescue, a nonprofit that works in coordination with the Alaska State Troopers, said in a Facebook post that it appears “no houses or humans were buried.”

Police said snow clearing could take several days. They advised residents not to drive snowmachines on the avalanche slide, as the snowpack may be unstable.

The National Weather Service issued an avalanche warning at the request of the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center through 6 a.m. Saturday. The warning covers the Western Chugach and Kenai Mountain, including areas around Girdwood, Portage, Turnagain Pass, Moose Pass, Summit Lake, Lost Lake and Seward.

Anchorage police also said other agencies are helping clear the slide, including the Anchorage Fire Department, Mat-Su Search and Rescue, Alaska Solstice Search Dogs, Alaska Mountain Rescue Group, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and Anchorage Street Maintenance.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

