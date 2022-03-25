Democrat Gray-Jackson ends US Senate run in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson says she is ending her run for U.S. Senate in Alaska and instead will seek reelection to the state Senate.

Gray-Jackson says that as first-quarter fundraising concludes and after reflection on the current system and expenses necessary to run a successful campaign, she has decided to focus efforts on work that can be done in the state Senate.

She made the announcement in a statement released by her campaign. Gray-Jackson had been the only Democrat so far to have filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Lisa Murkowski.

Murkowski is seeking reelection.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.