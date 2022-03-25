Advertisement

Democrat Gray-Jackson ends US Senate run in Alaska

Elvi Gray-Jackson (Photo Courtesy Shalem Kitter)
Elvi Gray-Jackson (Photo Courtesy Shalem Kitter) (KTUU)
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson says she is ending her run for U.S. Senate in Alaska and instead will seek reelection to the state Senate.

Gray-Jackson says that as first-quarter fundraising concludes and after reflection on the current system and expenses necessary to run a successful campaign, she has decided to focus efforts on work that can be done in the state Senate.

She made the announcement in a statement released by her campaign. Gray-Jackson had been the only Democrat so far to have filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Lisa Murkowski.

Murkowski is seeking reelection.

