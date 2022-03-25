Advertisement

Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby

Migdelia Guadalupe
Migdelia Guadalupe(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - The great-grandmother of a 7-month-old Georgia girl who died this week after a dog attack is being charged with second-degree murder.

Migdelia Guadalupe, 56, was also injured in the attack. She was released from the hospital and arrested, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Serenity Garnett was in the care of Guadalupe at the time, officials said. Deputies responded around 12:15 p.m. local time Tuesday to the home and found the great-grandmother and the girl being treated by fire crews for injuries.

The child was not breathing when deputies arrived. They both were taken to the hospital, where the child succumbed to her injuries, WRDW reported.

Guadalupe also was charged with possession of methamphetamine and second-degree murder.

“There are additional details that led to these charges that will not be released at this time,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement.

Guadalupe is being held without bond.

To authorities’ knowledge, Guadalupe was renting the property, and she was the only renter living there. The dog belongs to Donna Marie Mills, 58, who splits ownership of the residence with her brother, Danny Mills, 55, deputies wrote.

Donna Mills is incarcerated, and Danny Mills doesn’t live at the home, according to authorities.

The dog, an American bulldog-Great Pyrenees mix, is in a 10-day quarantine.

