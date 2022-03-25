Advertisement

Heavy wet snow for parts of Southcentral Alaska

Travel could be very difficult through Turnagain Pass
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow is the concern for the transportation corridor that connects the Kenai Peninsula to the rest of the mainland. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected through at least Friday night, as well as East winds gusting to 40 mph possible will reduce visibilities down to half a mile at times.

There will be 1-2 additional feet of snow are expected over Turnagain Pass. Snow levels will slowly rise during the day Friday, so expect snow to mix with rain at lower elevations. messy weather. If you have travel plans in the next two days, might want to reevaluate.

There is also high avalanche danger for the Western Kenai Mountains and Chugach Range from Seward to Lost and Summit lakes, Moose Pass, Turnagain Pass, Portage to Girdwood according to this morning’s warning from the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

