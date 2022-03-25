Advertisement

Juneau’s Thane Road to close briefly over weekend for avalanche mitigation

The Alaska 511 camera looking up into the mountains in Juneau from Thane Road
The Alaska 511 camera looking up into the mountains in Juneau from Thane Road(Photo Courtesy Alaska 511)
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation announced that Thane Road near Juneau will be closed briefly on Saturday afternoon to perform avalanche mitigation.

“The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will be conducting Avalanche Hazard Reduction above Thane Road on Saturday, March 26 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (weather dependent). If an avalanche reaches the roadway it is likely an extended closure will be necessary to remove the debris. Thane residents should be prepared for extended road closures.”

The City and Borough of Juneau also has tips posted for household and personal preparedness.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision involving a single vehicle and pedestrian have closed Fifth Avenue and Ingra Street...
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by van on 5th Avenue in Anchorage
A partial schedule of this year’s concert lineup at the Alaska State Fair has been announced,...
2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup partially unveiled
Anchorage police investigate a homicide on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport evacuated due to potential threat
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Northern Lights

Latest News

Avalanche blocking Hiland Road in Eagle River
Avalanche blocking Hiland Road in Eagle River
Anchorage police say an avalanche measuring 40 feet deep in spots has blocked Hiland Road in...
Avalanche blocking Hiland Road in Eagle River; police say no homes or people buried
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport evacuated due to potential threat
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Northern Lights