Juneau’s Thane Road to close briefly over weekend for avalanche mitigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation announced that Thane Road near Juneau will be closed briefly on Saturday afternoon to perform avalanche mitigation.

“The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will be conducting Avalanche Hazard Reduction above Thane Road on Saturday, March 26 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (weather dependent). If an avalanche reaches the roadway it is likely an extended closure will be necessary to remove the debris. Thane residents should be prepared for extended road closures.”

The City and Borough of Juneau also has tips posted for household and personal preparedness.

