Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Northern Lights

(KTUU)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a car on Northern Lights Boulevard Thursday night.

The westbound lanes of East Northern Lights Boulevard between the Seward Highway and Denali Street will be closed while police investigate.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, it happened around 10:30 p.m. near Eagle Street.

Police say a Ford F-150 was headed westbound on East Northern lights, when the man attempted to cross the street outside of a crosswalk.

Officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver remained on scene and has been cooperative. No charges have been filed. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision involving a single vehicle and pedestrian have closed Fifth Avenue and Ingra Street...
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by van on 5th Avenue in Anchorage
Anchorage police investigate a homicide on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home
A partial schedule of this year’s concert lineup at the Alaska State Fair has been announced,...
2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup partially unveiled
Clarice Hardy speaks at a news conference Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Woman settles with Alaska city after rape report ignored
A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say

Latest News

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport evacuated due to potential threat
University of Alaska speaker discusses impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine on the state.
University of Alaska speaker discusses impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine on the state
The University of Alaska Anchorage.
University of Alaska speaker discusses impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine on the state
Diesel recovered from grounded tug near Sitka.
Diesel recovered from grounded tug near Sitka