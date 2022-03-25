Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Northern Lights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a car on Northern Lights Boulevard Thursday night.

The westbound lanes of East Northern Lights Boulevard between the Seward Highway and Denali Street will be closed while police investigate.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, it happened around 10:30 p.m. near Eagle Street.

Police say a Ford F-150 was headed westbound on East Northern lights, when the man attempted to cross the street outside of a crosswalk.

Officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver remained on scene and has been cooperative. No charges have been filed. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.