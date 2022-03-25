Advertisement

Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say

An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A couple visiting Las Vegas has had a hectic few days after they say their puppy was stolen from their car while they were parked at a Target store.

Cyrus Ahanchian and Gya, of California, told FOX5 that a woman showed a gun and reached into their car while they were sitting in it with the windows down and took their English bulldog on Monday.

The couple said they purchased the puppy earlier this month and that it is worth $5,000. They were also training him to be a service animal for Ahanchian, who is disabled.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department contacted the couple and informed them it had located their dog. The puppy was then reunited with its two owners at a local police substation.

“We are very thankful for the police and the local community. We are very grateful to have our family back together,” Ahanchian said.

The couple had created flyers to spread awareness about their dog’s disappearance and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and their dog’s safe return.

Police said they didn’t have any further immediate details to share but they did find a car matching the description of a vehicle the couple gave them from the original incident Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police investigate a homicide on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home
An Anchorage police patrol car.
Human remains found in Far North Bicentennial Park in Anchorage
Clarice Hardy speaks at a news conference Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Woman settles with Alaska city after rape report ignored
A collision involving a single vehicle and pedestrian have closed Fifth Avenue and Ingra Street...
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by van on 5th Avenue in Anchorage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy laid out the state’s process for holding a special election Tuesday, four...
Special election process approaches to fill late Rep. Don Young’s House seat

Latest News

Anchorage voters who didn't get a ballot in the mail for the April 5 election can request a new...
Anchorage voters who didn't get their April 5, municipal elecection ballots in the mail can request a new one
Anchorage voters who have not received a ballot in the mail are urged to contact the city for a...
Anchorage voters can request new ballots if they haven’t received theirs in the mail
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly approves new voting district map, special election to fill new 12th seat