Public memorial service to be held for Rep. Don Young in Anchorage

A memorial service for the late Rep. Don Young will be held in Anchorage on April 2.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial service for the late Rep. Don Young will be held in Anchorage on April 2.

The group Alaskans for Don Young announced that a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at Anchorage Baptist Temple on Northern Lights Boulevard. The memorial service will be open to the public.

Young’s family requested that instead of flowers, donations be directed to the Don Young Institute for Alaska and the Lu Young Children’s Fund for Alaska Native Children.

Alaska’s News Source will livestream the arrival ceremony and Congressional Tribute in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol on March 29, as well as the public memorial in the Washington D.C. area on March 30.

