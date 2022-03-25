Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport evacuated due to potential threat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was evacuated Thursday night due to a potential threat.

According to airport spokesperson Megan Peters, officials learned of the threat around 9:30 p.m.

Peters says the airport was evacuated out of an abundance of caution while the threat was investigated.

As of 11:30 p.m., Peters said the evacuation was no longer underway.

Additional details regarding the nature of the threat have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.