Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport evacuated due to potential threat
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was evacuated Thursday night due to a potential threat.
According to airport spokesperson Megan Peters, officials learned of the threat around 9:30 p.m.
Peters says the airport was evacuated out of an abundance of caution while the threat was investigated.
As of 11:30 p.m., Peters said the evacuation was no longer underway.
Additional details regarding the nature of the threat have not yet been released.
