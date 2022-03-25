University of Alaska Fairbanks and NASA launch new aurora study

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - They truly are an awe and wonder in the night sky — the shiny, brilliant and electric colors of the aurora, or in this part of the world, the northern lights.

On many dark winter nights, Alaskans see those familiar stripes and ribbons sway back and forth with dazzle and ease. Scientists have noticed that after the “main stream,” there appears patchy, 10-to 20-second bursts of light that give an added bonus of wonder. But to atmospheric scientists, they signal the transfer of added magnetic energy in the earth’s atmosphere. To learn more about this cosmic transfer of energy, scientists have literally launched a study that captures the aurora from every angle.

This study comes with a light show of its own, from a rocket. And while that’s cool, when you add a field of many, many cameras of all kinds along the ground that look up and capture every moment, that’s an equation for space science gold.

“Knowing what the particle instruments on the rocket were seeing but also just the larger context of how big is this kind of event looking like, or were we flying through just a tiny little structure, or were we going through a bunch of different structures or did we just happen to miss all of them,” said Alexa Halford, a space physics researcher with NASA.

NASA is using sounding rockets launched from the Poker Flat Research Range, about 30 miles north of Fairbanks. To better understand this transfer of additional energy, NASA partnered with the University of Alaska Fairbanks and created the L.A.M.P. experiment, which stands for “Loss through Auroral Microburst Pulsations.

This will help determine if the pulses, which travel through the magnetosphere as “chorus waves” (because they are radio waves, which with the right tool can be heard as if the sound was coming from a church chorus) are connected to another phenomenon called microbursts. These microbursts have the same type of flash or pulse, but occur and appear much faster at one-tenth of a second.

The scientists believe that good data was retrieved from the first launch and scientists are just as encouraged, though cautiously, with this next one.

<8:13> “When you’re working in a natural laboratory, you can’t really control it so you have to deal with what Mother Nature gives you, and thankfully we think we have some really great stuff,” Halford said.

To this scientist, it sounds just as impressive as the dazzling dance done by aurora in the dark sky.

The resulting information will greatly improve knowledge of space weather and overall atmospheric chemistry, which is vital in protecting satellites and other telecommunication infrastructure that orbits the planet and makes today’s electronic and digital age possible and sustainable.

