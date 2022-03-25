Weather Lab: Williwaw Elementary School students learn about graupel
In the Weather Lab, multiple subjects come together to make sense of the world of meteorology
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s soft, small, and starts with a snowflake: it’s graupel.
In this week’s Weather Lab, the fourth grade students at Williwaw Elementary School in Anchorage want to know what is soft-hail, also known as graupel. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey has the answer.
