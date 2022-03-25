Advertisement

Weather Lab: Williwaw Elementary School students learn about graupel

In the Weather Lab, multiple subjects come together to make sense of the world of meteorology
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey explains the difference between graupel and hail.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s soft, small, and starts with a snowflake: it’s graupel.

In this week’s Weather Lab, the fourth grade students at Williwaw Elementary School in Anchorage want to know what is soft-hail, also known as graupel. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey has the answer.

Check out our full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of our meteorologists for your school or community group.

