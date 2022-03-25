Weather Lab: Williwaw Elementary School students learn about graupel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s soft, small, and starts with a snowflake: it’s graupel.

In this week’s Weather Lab, the fourth grade students at Williwaw Elementary School in Anchorage want to know what is soft-hail, also known as graupel. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey has the answer.

Check out our full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of our meteorologists for your school or community group.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.