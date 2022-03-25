Wet and breezy across Southcentral as the week comes to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Breezy winds have headlined a large part of this week across Southcentral, as a series of lows have pinwheeled through the gulf. This is keeping widespread rain impacting Prince William Sound and southern portions of the Kenai. Meanwhile, the rest of Southcentral is dealing with isolated to scattered activity, with breezy winds sticking around through the day.

The low which is pulling off to the northwest, will weaken through the day. As it does, we’ll see rain and snow come to an end across Southcentral and Southeast. This will open the door for a beautiful weekend, with a mixture of sun and clouds expected. While some areas of Southcentral will see some breezy conditions for the first part of the weekend, the overall trend is quieter and drier weather across the region.

While we’re drying out, the Aleutians are gearing up for winter weather. A winter storm watch will go into effect for the Eastern Aleutians from Sunday morning into Monday. While a few inches of snow can be expected, the greatest impacts will come in the form of windy conditions and reduced visibilty as the low barrels through the Aleutians. Eventually, the low will move into the Gulf of Alaska, which will mark the return for active weather into next week.

For now, enjoy the warmer conditions. Daily highs will top out in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 30s.

