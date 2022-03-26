Avalanche danger lurks in the mountains

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Avalanche danger is high at all elevations in the Chugach and Kenai mountains as we head into the last weekend of March. Don’t let sunshine lure you into a dangerous situation by venturing into areas that have an unstable snowpack.

Anchorage has seen just light snow showers this week, but much heavier precipitation fell throughout the Chugach and Kenai slopes including as much as a foot of snow at some of the higher elevations.

A low pressure system that spun through the Gulf of Alaska and affected the state the past several days is now drifting west and pulling clouds away from the panhandle. Southeast will get to enjoy some sunshine for most of the weekend. Another storm will arrive on Monday.

