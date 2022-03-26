Disaster declared for Eagle River avalanche

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued a disaster declaration after an avalanche late Thursday night knocked out power to over 100 residents near Hiland Road in Eagle River and stranded many beyond the massive snow buildup.

The disaster declaration issued Saturday said that the snow is 60-80 feet deep and 300-400 feet wide in some areas, and continues to threaten the roadway, electrical utilities, municipal buildings and residential homes.

In a community alert posted Saturday afternoon by the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management, residents still cut off from exiting the area by the avalanche are asked to stay off the slide, as it is still dangerous.

The declaration states that the avalanche “poses a grave and immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of the Municipality, in that buildings have been damaged, roads have been severely compromised, residents are cut off and isolated above the Avalanche, and areas of the Municipality have experienced or may experience interruptions to essential lifeline, safety, and utility services.”

According to a Facebook post from Matanuska Electric Association late Friday night, most residents have had their power restored, but some may be without power until the snow can be cleared, which may take up to five days.

“Crews were able to install a temporary line and reconnect the system,” the MEA Facebook post said. “There are a handful of members still without power off S River Lane (closest to the avalanche) and we won’t be able to get them restored until the debris has been cleared and we can replace poles and make equipment repairs. Most of those residences were evacuated.”

A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at the Harry J. McDonald Memorial Center for residents to stay if necessary.

The community alert stated that those residents who remain “in the limited evacuation zone have been provided evacuation information with a request to leave the area.”

The disaster declaration issued by Bronson authorizes Anchorage Fire Department and Anchorage Police Department chiefs to take any actions necessary to preserve life and property in accordance with the Emergency Operations Plan. The proclamation also authorized a request to the state for funds, functions, services and supplies that the Office of Emergency Management may deem necessary.

Additionally, the disaster declaration warns of additional snowfall expected over the next two days.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.