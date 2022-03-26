Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Twix the Porcupine

By Elinor Baty
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The North American porcupine is large and in charge when it comes to it’s personal space. Covered in quills with large orange teeth, many think of them as a scary animal. But at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, that could be farther from the truth.

Twix the porcupine has lived at the conservation center since she was an infant — found abandoned with her umbilical cord still attached. She now lives out her day eating snacks, interacting with her caretakers and helping to educate visitors about porcupines. And as you’ll see in the video above, she may still be covered in quills, but her sweet personality shows just how soft she is on the inside.

Twix enjoying some snacks at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.
Twix enjoying some snacks at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.(KTUU)

