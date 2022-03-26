Advertisement

Hope Studios gives people with developmental disabilities creative outlets through art

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hope Studios is a place where creativity is thriving once again. COVID-19 put the brakes on the art program run by Hope Community Resources for people who experience developmental disabilities. The program was shut down for several months. The gallery where artists sell their work was closed even longer.

“They want to be here and they’re excited to do what they’re doing,” said Hope’s Director of Community Engagement, Jenny Moore. “And the way the studio is built is that people can come in and do what they want.”

On a recent weekday, Molly Williams was working on a beading project.

“I’m always making things all the time and everything, I love it,” she said.

Willie Boles was putting the finishing touches on a large painting of a phoenix. A bird, he said, symbolizes rebirth.

“It’s all from the ashes like the sun,” he said.

Corey Gilmore was also working on a painting. Gilmore said he was told in junior high school his shaky hands would never let him be an artist.

“The art teacher at the time said, ‘He can’t paint because he doesn’t have the hand coordination,’” Gilmore said.

More from Alaska's News Source: 2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup partially unveiled

But Gilmore is proving them wrong.

Moore said she’s particularly glad the Hope Studios Gallery has re-opened to the public after a two-year closing due to COVID. She said there’s plenty of art for sale, but more than that, she wants the public to see how talented the artists are.

“That’s my drive is actually to have them seen as real artists because people overlook them a lot,” she said.

The gallery is located at 650 W. International Airport Road. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moore said all of the proceeds go right back into the art program.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport evacuated due to potential threat
A partial schedule of this year’s concert lineup at the Alaska State Fair has been announced,...
2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup partially unveiled
Anchorage police say an avalanche measuring 40 feet deep in spots has blocked Hiland Road in...
Avalanche blocking Hiland Road in Eagle River; police say no homes or people buried
A collision involving a single vehicle and pedestrian have closed Fifth Avenue and Ingra Street...
Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by van on 5th Avenue in Anchorage
Anchorage police investigate a homicide on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police found body of homicide victim in tote container in garage of Northeast Anchorage home

Latest News

Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ailis Vann announced this week that the...
Palmer Colony Days rebranded as Braided River Festival in historic name change
A partial schedule of this year’s concert lineup at the Alaska State Fair has been announced,...
2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup partially unveiled
Elishaba Doerksen, the oldest daughter of the Pilgrim family, has written a book detailing the...
New book from eldest Pilgrim daughter details escape from father’s abuse
Palmer resident Ida Stadler celebrates her 104th birthday at the Palmer Pioneer Home.
Palmer woman celebrates 104th birthday