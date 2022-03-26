Advertisement

Police report pedestrian injured by car involved in race

Anchorage police report that a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital on Friday night after a...
Anchorage police report that a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital on Friday night after a car involved in a race struck a pedestrian in the Government Hill neighborhood near JBER.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital on Friday night after a car involved in a race struck a pedestrian in the Government Hill neighborhood near JBER.

Police reported in a community alert that at 10:18 p.m., officers responded near 900 North Reeve Blvd for a report of an adult male who was struck by a Ford Mustang.

“The preliminary investigation found that a group of people were gathered to race their vehicles,” police wrote. “Two vehicles, a grey Acura Integra and a black Ford Mustang, were racing.”

Police wrote that the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, and that JBER medics responded with officers to transport the man to a local hospital. No charges have been filed yet and police wrote that the driver remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

