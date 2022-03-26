Advertisement

US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska on Saturday resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.

In a letter to the House, Fortenberry said he was resigning from Congress, effective March 31.

Fortenberry’s announcement followed concerted pressure from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington for him to step down. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday urged Fortenberry to resign. Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Fortenberry should “do the right thing for his constituents” and leave the office he has held since 2005.

Fortenberry’s withdrawal from the primary leaves state Sen. Mike Flood as the likely GOP nominee. The former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, who has won endorsements from Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, has a strong advantage in the Republican-leaning 1st Congressional District. State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, is also running for the seat.

Pansing Brooks said Fortenberry’s conviction is a “wake-up call” that the district needs a change.

Fortenberry will be sentenced June 28.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport evacuated due to potential threat
An avalanche blocked Hiland Road in Eagle River Friday morning, leaving over 100 homes without...
Avalanche blocking Hiland Road in Eagle River, power restored to most affected residents
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Northern Lights
A partial schedule of this year’s concert lineup at the Alaska State Fair has been announced,...
2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup partially unveiled
The state of Alaska again has the highest COVID-19 case rate among all states, and reported...
Alaska again leads all states in COVID-19 case rate; 559 new cases reported in past 2 days

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
A Nevada man is spending his retirement by helping feed those in need in Reno.
‘You get help people every day’: Nevada retiree helping feed those in need at Catholic Charities
A Nevada man is spending his retirement by helping feed those in need in Reno.
Nevada man spends retirement feeding hungry
Anchorage police say an avalanche measuring 40 feet deep in spots has blocked Hiland Road in...
Disaster declared for Eagle River avalanche