Advertisement

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear.

The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird-feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years.

Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area.

Officials with Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency and the Greenville Fire Department helped tranquilize the bear Thursday.

Crews relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The path of the Eagle River avalanche that cut off over 100 residents late Thursday night.
Disaster declared for Eagle River avalanche
An avalanche blocked Hiland Road in Eagle River Friday morning, leaving over 100 homes without...
Avalanche blocking Hiland Road in Eagle River, power restored to most affected residents
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport evacuated due to potential threat
An avalanche blocked Hiland Road in Eagle River on Friday morning, leaving over 100 homes...
Hiland Road avalanche leaves residents behind the slide path figuring out what to do next
Anchorage police report that a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital on Friday night after a...
Police report pedestrian injured by car involved in race

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken tries to calm allies ahead of possible Iran deal
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Oscars
Oscars set for return to normal, except all the changes
The community of Granger, Texas, saw widespread damage from a March 21 tornado that officials...
Texas teen gifted new truck after escaping tornado’s wrath