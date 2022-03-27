Mayor Bronson to hold Hiland Road avalanche press conference

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is holding a press conference to address the ongoing efforts to keep Eagle River residents safe after an avalanche blocked Hiland Road late Thursday night.

The Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department has been shuttling residents across the slide. A community alert was posted Saturday night that said that the Office of Emergency Management was working to assess dangers of possible additional avalanches.

“It has been recognized that the remaining slab does pose a danger to the residents below,” the alert said. “The efforts of the incident command team have been focused on evaluating the danger of leaving the slab in place and possibly experiencing a release unannounced or taking action to force the avalanche to come down in a controlled manner. Industry experts have been on location and have evaluated interacting with the remaining slab with manmade measures, a plan to release it is currently being discussed.”

